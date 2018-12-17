Tottenham Fans React After Spurs Draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Last 16

Tottenham will play Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made on Monday.

Spurs have played against Dortmund in recent seasons, getting knocked out of the Europa League by BVB in the 2015/16 term before beating them twice in the group stages of the Champions League in the 2017/18 campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dortmund have been in terrific form this year and deservedly sit nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, but Tottenham fans are optimistic they have what it takes to dispatch the German side in the knockout stages.

We can smash anyone, other than the English teams. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) December 17, 2018

However, not everyone shared the same sense of optimism, with a few pointing out that Tottenham's defence may not be able to cope with Dortmund's exciting attackers.

Spurs defence when they see Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho & Paco Alcacer running at them pic.twitter.com/F53x0MkE1G — thoma§ 🐝🦊 (@Bxrkii) December 17, 2018

I was happy with Dortmund until I just had a look at the Bundesliga table. They look a different proposition to the team that Spurs beat easily twice last season #UCLDraw — Unemployed Professor (@WRadigo) December 17, 2018

Spurs vs Dortmund is easily going to be the most entertaining draw. Dortmund deffo are winning that tie. I ptg that Kovac beats the scousers https://t.co/sBcFnEw10p — K☃️ (@kepaability17) December 17, 2018

Tottenham won their first group stage game against Dortmund last year thanks to Harry Kane's double and Son Heung-min's strike, while the same duo scored in the return fixture at Westfalenstadion.

However, Dortmund have taken advantage of a sloppy start to the season from Bayern Munich to top the Bundesliga table, while Tottenham are six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Spurs were knocked out by Juventus in the last 16 of the competition last year, while Dortmund's best run in recent years came during the 2016/17 season when they were knocked out in the quarter finals by Monaco. They previously reached the final in 2013, losing to Bayern Munich.