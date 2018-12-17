Tottenham Fans React After Spurs Draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Last 16

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Tottenham will play Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made on Monday.

Spurs have played against Dortmund in recent seasons, getting knocked out of the Europa League by BVB in the 2015/16 term before beating them twice in the group stages of the Champions League in the 2017/18 campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dortmund have been in terrific form this year and deservedly sit nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, but Tottenham fans are optimistic they have what it takes to dispatch the German side in the knockout stages.

However, not everyone shared the same sense of optimism, with a few pointing out that Tottenham's defence may not be able to cope with Dortmund's exciting attackers.

Tottenham won their first group stage game against Dortmund last year thanks to Harry Kane's double and Son Heung-min's strike, while the same duo scored in the return fixture at Westfalenstadion.

However, Dortmund have taken advantage of a sloppy start to the season from Bayern Munich to top the Bundesliga table, while Tottenham are six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Spurs were knocked out by Juventus in the last 16 of the competition last year, while Dortmund's best run in recent years came during the 2016/17 season when they were knocked out in the quarter finals by Monaco. They previously reached the final in 2013, losing to Bayern Munich.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)