Unai Emery Discusses Chances of New Arrivals in January Amid Arsenal's Injury Problems

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Unai Emery is not expecting Arsenal to sign any new players in January, despite the injury crisis currently afflicting his squad.

Hector Bellerin became the latest Gunners defender to suffer injury as he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette at the halfway stage of Arsenal's defeat to Southampton on Sunday, with Stephan Lichtsteiner also picking up a knock in the second half.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Bellerin is not expected to return for several weeks and he joins Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac on an increasingly crowded treatment table.

Despite this, Emery is not expecting Arsenal to do any business in January, when it is always harder to convince clubs to part with their players.

"We don’t have a lot of possibilities in January," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail"It’s not easy. January is not good for transfers, but we are going to look. We are giving young players chances but we need a high level in the squad."

There was some good news for Arsenal in the injury department as two key defenders returned to the side on Sunday. Nacho Monreal made his first start since October and provided the cross for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first goal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Laurent Koscielny played in the Premier League for the first time since April after a long term lay off, although he looked distinctly rusty in Arsenal's 3-2 loss.

Even though defeat at St Mary's was Arsenal's first in 22 games across all competitions, the competitive nature of the Premier League means that the Gunners slipped to fifth in the table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)