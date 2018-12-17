Unai Emery Discusses Chances of New Arrivals in January Amid Arsenal's Injury Problems

Unai Emery is not expecting Arsenal to sign any new players in January, despite the injury crisis currently afflicting his squad.

Hector Bellerin became the latest Gunners defender to suffer injury as he was replaced by Alexandre Lacazette at the halfway stage of Arsenal's defeat to Southampton on Sunday, with Stephan Lichtsteiner also picking up a knock in the second half.

Bellerin is not expected to return for several weeks and he joins Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac on an increasingly crowded treatment table.

Despite this, Emery is not expecting Arsenal to do any business in January, when it is always harder to convince clubs to part with their players.

"We don’t have a lot of possibilities in January," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "It’s not easy. January is not good for transfers, but we are going to look. We are giving young players chances but we need a high level in the squad."

There was some good news for Arsenal in the injury department as two key defenders returned to the side on Sunday. Nacho Monreal made his first start since October and provided the cross for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first goal.

Laurent Koscielny played in the Premier League for the first time since April after a long term lay off, although he looked distinctly rusty in Arsenal's 3-2 loss.

Even though defeat at St Mary's was Arsenal's first in 22 games across all competitions, the competitive nature of the Premier League means that the Gunners slipped to fifth in the table.