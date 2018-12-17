Wolves Defender Ryan Bennett Signs New Contract Extension Keeping Him at Molineux Until 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that their defender Ryan Bennett has signed a new two and a half year deal with the club, as they look to push on with their ambitions to qualify for next season's Europa League.

The 28-year-old is a popular figure at Molineux, and has become a key player in manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s back line. As things stand, the Premier League new boys currently sit seventh in the table - just one point behind sixth place Manchester United. With a host of quality players on their books, the club look more than capable of qualifying for Europe this season.

We are delighted to announce that Ryan Bennett has signed a new deal with Wolves that will keep him at the club until 2021.



Congratulations, Ryan!



✍️📰https://t.co/wMNdosUz8T — Wolves (@Wolves) December 17, 2018

Wolves announced the news of Bennett's deal on their official website, confirming that the player had committed his future to the club until 2021. Sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: "Ryan has been a great addition to the squad since he arrived at Wolves last summer and we are delighted to offer him this new deal.





"He has had a huge impact on the club and we are thrilled that he has been able to take to replicate his performances in the Championship last season into the Premier League. He is an incredibly consistent performer and you can always guarantee him to give 100 per cent in everything he does."





"Ryan’s commitment to the club, together with his professional attitude both on and off the pitch has made him a very popular member of the Wolves family.”

Meanwhile, Wolves are believed to be on the verge of capturing Japanese winger Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense. The tenacious footballer is widely regarded as a big fish in a small pond at his current side, and looks set to make the big step up to the Premier League when the transfer window opens in January.