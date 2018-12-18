Agent Speaks Out on Anthony Martial's Chances of New Long-Term Manchester United Contract

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Anthony Martial's agent has admitted that he is 'very pessimistic' about his client's chances of remaining at Manchester United, after the club triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract on Monday. 

The Frenchman has failed to start more than half of United's league games in a season since the departure of Louis van Gaal in 2016, with regular reports out of Old Trafford claiming that he is unhappy with life under Jose Mourinho. 

Speaking to RMC Sport, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley admitted: “I am very pessimistic about discussions going positively. They‘ve already made several offers that come nowhere near to what we expect.”

The 23-year-old forward was linked with moves to Tottenham and Juventus in the summer, but ended up staying put – with suggestions floating around that he could be trying to outlast Mourinho at Old Trafford, with question marks hanging over the Portuguese's future at the club. 

Martial has performed well in bursts when given the opportunity this season, leading Romelu Lukaku in United's league scoring charts despite only starting nine of 17 games, also notching once in the Champions League. 

Whatever Mourinho's personal position on him, the club still see the Frenchman as a large part of their future and will continue to attempt to tie him down to a long term contract, preferably before the summer - which would be their last chance to sell him for any significant fee before his contract runs down. 

United face a trip to Cardiff this weekend, before returning to Old Trafford for back to back festive home games against Huddersfield and Bournemouth. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)