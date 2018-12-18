Agent Speaks Out on Anthony Martial's Chances of New Long-Term Manchester United Contract

Anthony Martial's agent has admitted that he is 'very pessimistic' about his client's chances of remaining at Manchester United, after the club triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract on Monday.

The Frenchman has failed to start more than half of United's league games in a season since the departure of Louis van Gaal in 2016, with regular reports out of Old Trafford claiming that he is unhappy with life under Jose Mourinho.

Anthony Martial | Extra year option activated 2 months ago, but Man United have been trying to get a renewal to announce instead, have so far failed.https://t.co/Zc1aT0GNXB #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) December 17, 2018

Speaking to RMC Sport, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley admitted: “I am very pessimistic about discussions going positively. They‘ve already made several offers that come nowhere near to what we expect.”

The 23-year-old forward was linked with moves to Tottenham and Juventus in the summer, but ended up staying put – with suggestions floating around that he could be trying to outlast Mourinho at Old Trafford, with question marks hanging over the Portuguese's future at the club.

Martial has performed well in bursts when given the opportunity this season, leading Romelu Lukaku in United's league scoring charts despite only starting nine of 17 games, also notching once in the Champions League.

Whatever Mourinho's personal position on him, the club still see the Frenchman as a large part of their future and will continue to attempt to tie him down to a long term contract, preferably before the summer - which would be their last chance to sell him for any significant fee before his contract runs down.

United face a trip to Cardiff this weekend, before returning to Old Trafford for back to back festive home games against Huddersfield and Bournemouth.