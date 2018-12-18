Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour Insists Gunners Need to Invest During January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

After his impressive start to life at Arsenal many would've thought Unai Emery would be left to assess his own squad and possible areas for improvement on his own expertise. 

However, following on from Arsenal legends' Lauren and Alan Smith, Gunners invincible Ray Parlour has now showcased his scouting expertise, as he suggests Emery should look to invest in his defensive back-line.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite going on a 22 game unbeaten run, Arsenal still look suspect at the back, after conceding three goals against Southampton as they fell to a 3-2 defeat on the south coast. 

It is however worth noting that Emery was missing a number of defenders, including Rob Holding, who faces nine months on the sidelines.

Talking to talkSPORT Parlour praised Emery's unbeaten run, but has urged the boss to address the Gunner's defensive frailties. 


"Arsenal have got to sort their defence out. To go 22 games unbeaten, it was a great run and it was always going to come to an end.

"Unai Emery, I always say you’ve got to give a new manager a couple of transfer windows. And he’s done so well already and the progress from Arsenal has been excellent,"

Arsenal boss Emery has spoken out on potential January transfers, suggesting there isn't a lot of business to be done, yet Parlour believes the defence needs a major rework.


"Arsenal will look at their defence and say we do need massive surgery. Attacking wise, well you look at the bench yesterday – Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette, it’s not a bad bench to bring those sort of players on.

"But they’ve still got a buy a few more better quality players at the back."

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup quarter final on Wednesday night, as they look to record back to back victories over their north London rivals.

