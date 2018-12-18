Bayern President Uli Hoeness Re-Elected as Supervisory Board Chairman Until 2022 at Shareholders AGM

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Uli Hoeness has been re-elected as chairman of the Bayern Munich Supervisory Board for the next four years following the club's Annual General Meeting for shareholders on Monday.

The Supervisory Board was unanimously re-elected until 2022 before holding its first constituent meeting of the new term on Tuesday.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

There it was agreed that Bayern president Hoeness would retain his position as chairman of the Supervisory Board, with former adidas CEO Herbert Hainer, Volkswagen chairman Dr Herbert Diess, and Allianz SE senior advisor Dr Ing Zedelius acting as his vice-chairmen.

Chairman of the Board at Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, told the club website: "We are very happy to have such a high-caliber Supervisory Board again. On behalf of the entire board, I am looking forward to another good, harmonious and loyal cooperation."

Professor Martin Winterkorn did not run for re-election, having already informed Hoeness earlier this month of his intentions. The Audi CEO had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2002.

"Bayern lose an outstanding member of the Supervisory Board, he had a tremendous importance for the development of FC Bayern in the past 16 years. We are extremely grateful to him," says Hoeness.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Supervisory Board differs from the Executive Board in that its members are non-executive directors who do not have to be officially employed by the club.

In Germany, corporation law dictates that all companies must have an Executive Management Board and a Supervisory Board.

