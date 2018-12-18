Chelsea vs Bournemouth Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

The Blues reached this stage after first defeating Liverpool at the third round stage, before narrowly edging past Derby County 3-2 in the round of 16 at the end of October.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have had to navigate three fixtures after joining the competition at the second round stage, dispatching MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers and then Norwich City to qualify for their second consecutive League Cup quarter-final.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 19 December What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream (Outside of UK)? ESPN + Referee? Jonathon Moss

Team News

Maurizio Sarri hasn't been afraid to rotate his side in cup matches so far this season and, given the fact that Chelsea have a busy Christmas period ahead of them, he is likely to rest some of his big stars. Victor Moses, Gary Cahill, Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard are injury concerns and may be unavailable for selection.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Eddie Howe is in a similar boat and rotation may be on the cards for Bournemouth. Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling are all unavailable through injury, whilst fringe players Marc Pugh and Jermain Defoe could get a rare chance to start.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Caballero; Zappacosta, Christensen, Ampadu, Emerson; Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley; Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud. Bournemouth Boruc; Francis, Cook, Ake, Rico; Ibe, Surman, Lerma, Pugh; Mousset, Defoe.

Head to Head Record

These two sides have only had the pleasure of facing one another 13 times before. Chelsea have the upper hand when it comes to head to head results, having won ten times, whilst Bournemouth have won on three occasions.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Interestingly, Wednesday's encounter is an exact rematch from 2017/18. Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup last season thanks to a late winner from Alvaro Morata.

Recent Form

Chelsea's recent form has been mixed to say the least, with the excellent 2-0 win over Manchester City contrasting a disappointing away defeat to Wolves and a draw against Europa League minnows MOL Vidi FC.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After a promising start to the season, Bournemouth are currently going through a very sticky spell. The Cherries have won just one of their previous five matches, which was a narrow 2-1 victory over lowly Huddersfield.

Here's a look at how both sides have fared in their past five matches:

Chelsea Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea (16/12) Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth (15/12) Vidi 2-2 Chelsea (13/12) Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool (08/12) Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City (08/12) Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield (04/12) Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (05/12) Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth (01/12) Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (02/12) Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (25/11)

Predictions

Cup ties are notorious for throwing up surprise results but, given how much Bournemouth have been struggling recently, Chelsea should have the upper hand on Wednesday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Chelsea's squad depth is much more substantial compared to Bournemouth's and plenty of their fringe players will be using the match as a chance to showcase their abilities in order to gain more first team minutes going forward.

It will end up being a closely run affair, but the Blues' quality should shine through.

Predicted Score: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth