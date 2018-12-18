Contrasting Reports Surround Adrien Rabiot's Potential Move to Barcelona After PSG Contract Refusal

A number of contrasting reports have come to light surrounding Adrien Rabiot's potential move to Barcelona, following his refusal to sign a new deal with current side Paris Saint-Germain.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Frenchman would leave the Parisian club this summer, at the latest, after a sour meeting with the club's director of sport Antero Henrique.

PSG : Rabiot est d’accord avec le FC Barcelone https://t.co/xvngnv7MAu — Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) December 18, 2018

As quoted by Yahoo Sport, Henrique admitted: "At this point, no [I am not surprised]. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player.

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, ie at the end of his contract. For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

Following these declarations, speculation swirled that Rabiot's next destination would be the Nou Camp, with Le Parisien reporting in the afternoon that a deal had been agreed between the two parties.

They even went as far as to postulate that he could be in the Barça lineup for their Champions League last 16 clash with Lyon in February.

☎️☎️☎️ NO hay acuerdo del FCB con Rabiot, de momento, todo muy tranquilo. Y NO será nada fácil con la madre del francés que me representa #mercato pic.twitter.com/nSVoe2eYqF — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 18, 2018

However, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, who works for Esports RAC1, later refuted these claims, outlining: "There is no agreement of FCB with Rabiot, for the moment, everything very quiet."

He went on to say that the negotiations wouldn't be easy, either, citing the player's representation from his French mother as a potential stumbling block.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season, picking up two goals and two assists across all competitions.

