Crystal Palace Eye January Loan Move for Liverpool Youngster Dominic Solanke

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool starlet Dominic Solanke on loan during the January transfer window.

Roy Hodgson will look towards the promising attacker to bolster his forward line, and add more bite to a Palace attack that has only mustered 14 goals in the Premier League this season.

It has been reported by the London Evening Standard that Liverpool will be open to the idea of loaning out Solanke during the transfer window.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Crystal Palace may face competition from Scottish Premiership side Rangers however, who have also expressed a desire to bring the 21-year-old in on loan. 

With Reds legend Steven Gerrard managing the Scottish club, it may give them an advantage in the race for Solanke; however they may have to convince the striker that a move to Scotland would benefit him more than Premier League experience.

Palace have played a part in the development of fellow England youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who made 24 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, which convinced England manager Gareth Southgate to include Loftus-Cheek in his squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The London club will hope Solanke will be able to replicate Loftus-Cheek's development at Selhurst Park.

Solanke made 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season, but is yet to make a single appearance so far this campaign, with Liverpool investing further in their attacking areas of their squad, which seems to have pushed Solanke down the pecking order at Anfield. Solanke is likely to be keen to find regular first team football for the remainder of the season.

The deal also represents an affordable option for Crystal Palace, who are rumoured to have a limiting budget for the upcoming window.

