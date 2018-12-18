Gennaro Gattuso Says Milan Striker Gonzalo Higuain 'Must Do More' After Recent Poor Form

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says everyone at the club loves Gonzalo Higuain but believes the striker knows he must do more to prove his worth.





Higuain hasn't found the back of the net in his last six outings for the Rossoneri, drawing another blank in the Europa League loss to Olympiacos, and Rino has jumped to the defence of his Argentinian talisman.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: "In difficult times the priority isn't goals, but leadership, he needs to carry his teammates even if some make mistakes. I've spoken to Gonzalo and he's the first to be disappointed by the situation."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

When asked about recent rumours regarding player sales and the impending punishment from UEFA for Financial Fair Play punishment breaches, he added: “All the things you write about the transfer market and Financial Fair Play are things the club hasn’t had to deal with yet.

“No-one has come to tell me ‘we’ll sign him outright’ or ‘we won’t sign him outright’. These are things I’ve only heard from you in the media."

The former Madrid man will cost €36m in the summer, but recent reports have questioned if Milan will be willing to take parent club Juventus up on the option to make it a permanent deal.

With Milan crashing out of the Europa League on Thursday evening they now concentrate fully on matters at home. They're currently six points behind third place rivals Inter in Serie A with a game in hand.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

A welcome return to form in 2019 for the former Juve man would do no harm for Milan's push to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign, with Higuain currently sitting on five goals in 11 games in Serie A.