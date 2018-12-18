Harry Kane Insists Tottenham 'Have to Start Winning Trophies' Ahead of Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Harry Kane has stated that he believes Tottenham Hotspur are finally ready to win their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal.

Spurs face north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, and Pochettino's side will be itching to set the record straight following their 4-2 loss to the Gunners earlier this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Kane stated: "The stage we are at now as a team, it is the next step for us. We have to start winning trophies.

"If we win this one, it will be another big team out of the tournament so it is a big opportunity for us and one we are really looking forward to.

"It will be nice to play them again so soon. Hopefully we can get this one right this time and win. It is the quarter final against your London rivals so it does not get much bigger."

Since Pochettino took the reins back in May 2014 trophies have eluded the club, the 2015 League Cup final was the closest Spurs have come, but they were denied by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea at Wembley.

Wing back Kieran Trippier also expects Spurs to end their trophy drought sooner rather than later.

"Every season since I have been here we have tried to win a trophy. We have been so close as well.

"This year we are still in a few competitions. Wednesday will be a tough game but hopefully we can go there with the right mindset to get the win and go through to the next round."

Despite trophies eluding Pochettino since he arrived one things for certain, he's turned Spurs around and now has them competing on all fronts.