Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Outstanding Manager' Jose Mourinho Following Man Utd Dismissal

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

It may well have been the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday that proved to be the death knell for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United career, but following the Red Devils' manager's dismissal on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for 'The Special One', describing him as an 'outstanding manager'.

Mourinho was fired on Tuesday morning after a disastrous start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign. 

Man Utd currently sit a whopping 19 points and five places adrift of league leader's Liverpool in the table, having won a measly seven games. 

Speaking to TalkSport following Mourinho's dismissal however, Klopp - despite Man Utd's abysmal record under the former Inter manager - stated his 'respect' for the 'outstanding manager': 

“He’s a very competitive guy. Very ambitious. Really competitive. He has all my respect.

“He’s unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy for nobody, especially not him. It’s not nice when you have to face these questions every day but nobody can take away all the things he has won.

“I wish he has that in his mind and not other things that have happened in the last few months. He is an outstanding manager.”

Manchester United are said to be set to name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their interim manager, with Mauricio Pochettino heading the list of candidates who could take over in the summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)