Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Outstanding Manager' Jose Mourinho Following Man Utd Dismissal

It may well have been the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday that proved to be the death knell for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United career, but following the Red Devils' manager's dismissal on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for 'The Special One', describing him as an 'outstanding manager'.

Mourinho was fired on Tuesday morning after a disastrous start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Man Utd currently sit a whopping 19 points and five places adrift of league leader's Liverpool in the table, having won a measly seven games.

Speaking to TalkSport following Mourinho's dismissal however, Klopp - despite Man Utd's abysmal record under the former Inter manager - stated his 'respect' for the 'outstanding manager':

“He’s a very competitive guy. Very ambitious. Really competitive. He has all my respect.

“He’s unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy for nobody, especially not him. It’s not nice when you have to face these questions every day but nobody can take away all the things he has won.

“I wish he has that in his mind and not other things that have happened in the last few months. He is an outstanding manager.”

Manchester United are said to be set to name Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their interim manager, with Mauricio Pochettino heading the list of candidates who could take over in the summer.