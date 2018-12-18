Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Names the 2 Teams He Wanted to Avoid in the Champions League Draw

It may not be Christmas just yet, but Jurgen Klopp's wish came true as his Liverpool side avoided the two teams the German boss was hoping to miss in the round of 16 in this year's UEFA Champions League draw.

Monday's draw saw Klopp and his Liverpool side matched against his former rivals and struggling Budesliga giants Bayern Munich; a team Klopp is familiar with from his time as Borussia Dortmund manager.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst speaking in his press conference on Tuesday morning, Klopp has said he was relieved to not be facing two specific clubs.

"There were only two clubs I didn't fancy really - Dortmund and Juventus," Klopp said in his press conference on Tuesday as reported by thesportsman.





Juventus have so far looked like the competitions most likely victors, despite losing out to both Manchester United and Swiss based side Young Boys, with Klopp also happy to avoid facing his former side Dortmund, with them convincingly leading the way in the Bundesliga.

Visibly excited, Klopp also offered his thoughts on facing Bayern Munich once again, a rivalry he relished whilst working in Germany which saw him fight it out with former Bayern coach and now Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola .

"It's nice for our supporters. Cool. It's a massive club and a big challenge for us,"

Finally Klopp offered his support to sacked Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who Klopp had recently faced as Liverpool manager in Sunday's 3-1 win, paying tribute to Mourinho's past achievements in the game.

"He's a very competitive, ambitious guy. Unbelievably successful. I can imagine the last few months were not a joy for him. Nobody can take away all the things he won."

Liverpool face an away trip to Wolves on Friday, as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.