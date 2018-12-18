Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Hastily Deletes Social Media Post Following Jose Mourinho's Sacking

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

The news that Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Manchester United came out of the blue on Tuesday morning, leaving the footballing world in a state of shock, with eyes quickly turning to Paul Pogba's reaction.

Mourinho, who had a factious relationship with the France star among several other squad members, had guided United to their worst ever start to a Premier League season with 26 points from 17 games, and Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool proved to be the final straw.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Many United fans have responded with delight to the news of Mourinho's exit, and there was perhaps a hint that they were not the only ones.

United's club record signing Pogba, who has been dropped from Mourinho's lineup in recent weeks, shared a post on Instagram and Twitter, showing him smirking at the camera with the headline 'Caption this!'

The image was deleted from Pogba's accounts after a few minutes, but not before it had been screenshotted and shared across social media platforms, as evidence of the player's delight.

While the adidas tags on Pogba's post suggest that it may simply be a poorly timed scheduled post, the relationship between Mourinho and the World Cup winner had escalated to full-on warfare this season, as the pair traded barbs in the media and through intermediaries.

Pogba criticised Mourinho's tactics after a 1-1 draw against Wolves in September, suggesting that United should 'attack, attack, attack' more.

Warren Little/GettyImages

This led to Mourinho stripping Pogba of the vice-captaincy, and Pogba told the media that he had been banned from talking to them after the following week's defeat at West Ham.

More recently, Mourinho described Pogba as a 'virus' whose poor performances and attitude were affecting the rest of his teammates.

United are set to appoint an interim boss within the next 48 hours.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)