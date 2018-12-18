Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Hastily Deletes Social Media Post Following Jose Mourinho's Sacking

The news that Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Manchester United came out of the blue on Tuesday morning, leaving the footballing world in a state of shock, with eyes quickly turning to Paul Pogba's reaction.

Mourinho, who had a factious relationship with the France star among several other squad members, had guided United to their worst ever start to a Premier League season with 26 points from 17 games, and Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool proved to be the final straw.

Many United fans have responded with delight to the news of Mourinho's exit, and there was perhaps a hint that they were not the only ones.

United's club record signing Pogba, who has been dropped from Mourinho's lineup in recent weeks, shared a post on Instagram and Twitter, showing him smirking at the camera with the headline 'Caption this!'

The image was deleted from Pogba's accounts after a few minutes, but not before it had been screenshotted and shared across social media platforms, as evidence of the player's delight.

While the adidas tags on Pogba's post suggest that it may simply be a poorly timed scheduled post, the relationship between Mourinho and the World Cup winner had escalated to full-on warfare this season, as the pair traded barbs in the media and through intermediaries.

Pogba criticised Mourinho's tactics after a 1-1 draw against Wolves in September, suggesting that United should 'attack, attack, attack' more.

This led to Mourinho stripping Pogba of the vice-captaincy, and Pogba told the media that he had been banned from talking to them after the following week's defeat at West Ham.

More recently, Mourinho described Pogba as a 'virus' whose poor performances and attitude were affecting the rest of his teammates.

United are set to appoint an interim boss within the next 48 hours.