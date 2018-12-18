Police Investigating Historic 'Racially Aggravated Assault' in Chelsea's Academy

Chelsea have confirmed that they are assisting a police investigation into an allegation that a youth player at the club was the victim of racially-aggravated assault in the club's academy in the 1980s and 90s.

There have been no arrests made in the investigation as yet, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed this week that they are following up enquiries about an allegation they received in September of this year.

applied my masters thesis work on racially stereotypical media messages in sports to what happened to Raheem Sterling https://t.co/wlhPPrMseM — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) December 17, 2018

Sky Sports quote: "Police received an allegation of non-recent racially-aggravated assault in September 2018. Enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests. We do not confirm who we have spoken to as part of an investigation."

A club spokesperson also told Sky on Monday: "We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and they will be fully investigated. We are absolutely determined to do the right thing, to assist the authorities and any investigations they may carry out, and to fully support those affected, which would include counselling for any former player that may need it."





The Blues have been hit with blow after blow off the field in recent weeks, with multiple accusations of racial abuse levelled at their fans after each of their last three matches.

A fan appeared to racially abuse Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge just over a week ago, before a group of fans were heard singing antisemitic chants in a Europa League draw with Vidi in Hungary.

British Transport Police are now appealing for witnesses after reports of further antisemitic chants on a train in Sussex after the Blues beat Brighton on Sunday.