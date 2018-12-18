PSG Director Reveals 'Disrespectful' Barça, Liverpool & Arsenal Target Adrien Rabiot Will Leave Club

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain director of sport Antero Henrique has blasted Adrien Rabiot and his agent, blaming the France international for 'misleading' the club and revealing that the 23-year-old will leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his contract in the summer at the very latest. 

Rabiot has been strongly linked with moves to Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal since it became apparent that his future at PSG was in doubt, and Henrique's words could spark a bidding frenzy for a cut-price deal in next month's transfer window. 

Speaking to Yahoo Sport, Henrique said: "At this point, no [I am not surprised]. It was a decision made by the club following a meeting I had with the player. 

"The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, ie at the end of his contract. For the player, this will have a very clear consequence: he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period."

He explained: "Several months ago, we had positive exchanges with his representative in the perspective that he remains at the club and signs a new contract. We also accepted all the conditions of the player related to the sports field. 

"We had discussed these conditions so that he would stay with us for years to come. But, unfortunately, from now on, the discussions have totally stopped."

When asked how he felt about the situation, Henrique added: "It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months. I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans. Especially from a player who has played under our colours from the training centre to the first team. A player who has always received the full support of the club."

