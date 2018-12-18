Roberto Firmino Hails 'Father Figure' Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Crucial Christmas Period

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Roberto Firmino has described manager Jurgen Klopp as a 'father figure' ahead of what could be a season defining Christmas period for Liverpool. 

The top of the table Reds are set to face in-form Wolves on Friday, Newcastle United on Boxing Day, before two heavyweight clashes with Arsenal and Manchester City at the turn of the year. 

Speaking to the club website, Firmino emphasised the importance of the next few weeks of Liverpool's Premier League campaign as they bid to win their first ever Premier League title: 

"December is always a special month in the Premier League. There are a lot of games and it is often a decisive month in terms of the championship. This is a very important month for Liverpool.

“Of course it’s very difficult to stay unbeaten in this league. We’ll only do it with hard work. That’s what we’ve been doing until now, including going back right to the start when we came back for pre-season.

“We need to keep focused and fighting until the end to reach our goals and see where that gets us by the end of the season.

“This team has lofty ambitions and aims high. We are going for titles, we are a big club, we are always fighting for trophies. We’ll continue playing well, the way we are, and we’ll see where it gets us.”

Firmino also took the time to praise his boss Jurgen Klopp, who the number nine described as someone who can teach the Reds how to win: 

“He is what you see in public: the passion, the father figure. And he’s also got ambition to win titles and give his best and, as players, we can only win with what we learn from him.

