Son Heung-Min Set for Prolonged Tottenham Absence With Asian Cup Due to Begin Next Month

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Tottenham may be forced to do without Son Heung-Min for a handful of games whilst the forward is away with South Korea at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Son missed three Premier League matches at the start of the 2018/19 season when he played a part in his countries Asian games gold medal success in Indonesia - a win also meant that the 26-year-old was exempt from carrying out military service, something which is usually compulsory in his homeland.

As reported by Football.LondonSon is set to represent his country once again in January as South Korea compete in the Asian Cup.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Son won't be present for the entire tournament in the United Arab Emirates though as Tottenham struck a deal with his national side that would see him miss the first two games of the group stages.


This means that he won't be present for South Korea's matches against Philippines on January 7, nor against Kyrgyzstan four days later and will instead be available for Spurs' matches against Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United. However, he will be available for his country's final group match against China.

Should South Korea progress to the final of the tournament, Spurs will be forced to play without Son in the Premier League against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle. He'll also miss an FA Cup fourth round tie - so long as the Lilywhites can navigate League Two Tranmere Rovers in the third round.

So far this season, Son has registered five goals and four assists in all competitions and picked up November's Premier League goal of the month award for his solo strike against Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)