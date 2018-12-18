Son Heung-Min Set for Prolonged Tottenham Absence With Asian Cup Due to Begin Next Month

Tottenham may be forced to do without Son Heung-Min for a handful of games whilst the forward is away with South Korea at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Son missed three Premier League matches at the start of the 2018/19 season when he played a part in his countries Asian games gold medal success in Indonesia - a win also meant that the 26-year-old was exempt from carrying out military service, something which is usually compulsory in his homeland.

As reported by Football.London, Son is set to represent his country once again in January as South Korea compete in the Asian Cup.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Son won't be present for the entire tournament in the United Arab Emirates though as Tottenham struck a deal with his national side that would see him miss the first two games of the group stages.





This means that he won't be present for South Korea's matches against Philippines on January 7, nor against Kyrgyzstan four days later and will instead be available for Spurs' matches against Tranmere Rovers and Manchester United. However, he will be available for his country's final group match against China.

Should South Korea progress to the final of the tournament, Spurs will be forced to play without Son in the Premier League against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle. He'll also miss an FA Cup fourth round tie - so long as the Lilywhites can navigate League Two Tranmere Rovers in the third round.

So far this season, Son has registered five goals and four assists in all competitions and picked up November's Premier League goal of the month award for his solo strike against Chelsea.