Twitter Melts Down as Jose Mourinho Is Sacked by Manchester United

Ding dong Mourinho's gone! This is not a drill!

Like him or loathe him, getting the sack one week before Christmas is not what you'd wish on anyone really. Although, a payout of up to £24m does restore some of the festive cheer...

Anyway, it's goodbye to the Special One, who could not stop the third season rot yet again. His departure had been on the way for some time, with United very much not united. Just about every single first team player has been linked with the exit in recent week, there have been near-constant public digs, rifts and snipes and, to top it off, Xherdan Shaqiri scored brace for God's sake!

As United fans adjust their brains to a world post Mourinho, here is how Twitter reacted to the shock news of Jose's sacking on Tuesday morning...

Jose sacked!



United fans right now...pic.twitter.com/etPBbI6mF2 — 90min (@90min_Football) December 18, 2018

Party at Pogba’s tonight. Pass it on pic.twitter.com/VtrMZExCvy — Jack Lang (@jacklang) December 18, 2018

*Paul Pogba logs into Twitter* pic.twitter.com/ym9LqQQNFq — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) December 18, 2018

❤️ Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/4su7y3UESY — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) December 18, 2018

The staff in that hotel must be f*cking delighted they're finally seeing the back of Mourinho. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 18, 2018

While the announcement was a surprise, his departure was always the inevitable outcome...

Jose Mourinho leaves Manchester United with a worse defensive record than Huddersfield, the same goal difference as Leicester and the same number of wins as Bournemouth. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 18, 2018

26 - Manchester United have picked up 26 points after their first 17 league games this season under Jose Mourinho; their worst points haul in the top-flight at this stage since 1990-91 (also 26 points). Dip. pic.twitter.com/I9iHo1uqVQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018

Not everyone is happy, however...

Bastards. — David Squires (@squires_david) December 18, 2018

As the internet collectively began to process the news, musings turned to who will take over in the long term, amid reports that Michael Carrick is to be made interim manager...



Replacing Jose Mourinho with Michael Carrick is like replacing your Ferrari that has a warning light on with a fully serviced Punto — Ross (@yesthisisross) December 18, 2018

Sam Allardyce right now. pic.twitter.com/8nQMB1Jk8P — Clive Morin (@clivemorin) December 18, 2018

What United need now is strong and stable leadership as they negotiate their exit from the top six. pic.twitter.com/JVfVcVUSfd — kelly_welles (@kelly_welles) December 18, 2018

Spurs fans right now...

I guess Conte may be in the frame, Zidane, Pochettino, Jardim maybe Simeone. — James Dickens (@JamesWDickens) December 18, 2018

To me, United appointing a caretaker manager until the end of the season suggests they’re after someone that’s currently unobtainable but that might be gettable at the end of the year.



Pochettino. — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) December 18, 2018

Announcing that it's a caretaker until the end of the season worries me more. Enjoy Poch while we can imo. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) December 18, 2018

And, what's next for Jose?



Best thing would be Mourinho at Malaga, of course — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been spotted driving to Dundee in bare feet, eating Toblerones. pic.twitter.com/MoOAUY0hfS — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 18, 2018

Mourinho setting himself up nicely for the Qatar 2022 job.... — James Montague (@JamesPiotr) December 18, 2018

There are mixed feelings as to the Special One's legacy at Old Trafford...



Mourinho sacked. He was the overwhelming fan choice in ‘16. Had a good first season, an acceptable second one until it faded badly. This season has been atrocious and 80% of fans wanted him gone in the last month - not that he’s the only one to blame. Thanks and good luck. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 18, 2018

Manchester United indulged the out of control ego of Jose Mourinho for too long. He was destroying the club from within. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) December 18, 2018

Thanks for the memories, Jose. pic.twitter.com/2wtCizXnYK — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 18, 2018

Let's be honest, we owe Jose Mourinho a thank you for completing the club. He went on to win the Europa League, the last trophy we did not have in our club.



Thanks Jose and best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/F9QZBPs2Wc — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 18, 2018

A couple of final sobering thoughts...