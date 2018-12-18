Twitter Melts Down as Jose Mourinho Is Sacked by Manchester United

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Ding dong Mourinho's gone! This is not a drill!

Like him or loathe him, getting the sack one week before Christmas is not what you'd wish on anyone really. Although, a payout of up to £24m does restore some of the festive cheer...

Anyway, it's goodbye to the Special One, who could not stop the third season rot yet again. His departure had been on the way for some time, with United very much not united. Just about every single first team player has been linked with the exit in recent week, there have been near-constant public digs, rifts and snipes and, to top it off, Xherdan Shaqiri scored brace for God's sake!

As United fans adjust their brains to a world post Mourinho, here is how Twitter reacted to the shock news of Jose's sacking on Tuesday morning...

While the announcement was a surprise, his departure was always the inevitable outcome...

Not everyone is happy, however...

As the internet collectively began to process the news, musings turned to who will take over in the long term, amid reports that Michael Carrick is to be made interim manager...

Spurs fans right now...

And, what's next for Jose?

There are mixed feelings as to the Special One's legacy at Old Trafford...

A couple of final sobering thoughts...

