West Ham Midfielder Jack Wilshere Set for Lengthy Spell on Sidelines Following Ankle Injury

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be sidelined for the next five weeks due to a reoccurrence of an ankle injury, with the club fearing it could rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, who is contracted at the club until 2021, joined the Hammers in the summer after running his contract down at Arsenal, although he has been limited to just five appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side due to persistent ankle problems.

As a result of his latest setback, The Mirror are reporting that Wilshere will now be out for the next five weeks after West Ham learned the extent of his injury, ruling the midfielder out for the entire festive period.

The London club are also worried that the injury to Wilshere could result in yet more surgery in order to rectify the issue, with The Sun claiming that the midfielder could miss the remainder of the season should he do so.

Wilshere, who was described as being a £100m player by his manager Manuel Pellegrini, made a brief comeback for the club following another ankle injury earlier in the season during West Ham's 3-0 win against Newcastle at the beginning of December, and provided an assist during a five minute cameo towards the end of the game, but hasn't featured since.

Despite being without the talented midfielder for much of the season, West Ham have performed well in the Premier League, winning their last four games, which has seen them climb to ninth in the table.