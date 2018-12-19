Arsenal & Chelsea Will Go Toe-to-Toe in Race for £54m-Rated AS Roma Winger Cengiz Under

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race to bring Turkey international Cengiz Ünder from Serie A outfit AS Roma to the Premier League, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe ever since breaking into the first team at Basaksehir in 2016, where he would go on to make 43 appearances across all competitions.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

In 2017, Ünder secured a €13.4m move to Italy and he's now among the most highly rated young players across Europe, having already scored 13 goals and claimed eight assists for AS Roma, including in the Champions League.

Transfer Market Web name Arsenal and Chelsea as the two leading clubs who want to bring Ünder to the Premier League, although it is believed that Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the young forward.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are both considering a move as they look to bolster their squads in 2019.

The most recent reports from ESPN claim that Bayern Munich are actually the frontrunners for Ünder's signature in the new year.

AS Roma are, however, unlikely to accept any offers for Ünder during the January transfer window. That's because they are currently just a few points outside of the top four in Italy, while they also have a Champions League knockout stage match against FC Porto on the horizon.

Arsenal's interest in Ünder largely stems from their appointment of scouting chief Sven Mislintat, while the Turkey international caught the eye of Maurizio Sarri last season while the Chelsea manager was still at Napoli.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The north London outfit will have space in their squad when Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and three other senior first team players will become free agents in the summer, while Chelsea could be on the hunt for a long-term replacement to Eden Hazard.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)