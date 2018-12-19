Arsenal & Chelsea Will Go Toe-to-Toe in Race for £54m-Rated AS Roma Winger Cengiz Under

Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race to bring Turkey international Cengiz Ünder from Serie A outfit AS Roma to the Premier League, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe ever since breaking into the first team at Basaksehir in 2016, where he would go on to make 43 appearances across all competitions.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

In 2017, Ünder secured a €13.4m move to Italy and he's now among the most highly rated young players across Europe, having already scored 13 goals and claimed eight assists for AS Roma, including in the Champions League.

Transfer Market Web name Arsenal and Chelsea as the two leading clubs who want to bring Ünder to the Premier League, although it is believed that Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the young forward.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are both considering a move as they look to bolster their squads in 2019.

Also tonight there is an #Arsenal's scout to watch Cengiz #Under in #PlzenRoma. Gunners are really interested in him. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 12, 2018

The most recent reports from ESPN claim that Bayern Munich are actually the frontrunners for Ünder's signature in the new year.

AS Roma are, however, unlikely to accept any offers for Ünder during the January transfer window. That's because they are currently just a few points outside of the top four in Italy, while they also have a Champions League knockout stage match against FC Porto on the horizon.

Arsenal's interest in Ünder largely stems from their appointment of scouting chief Sven Mislintat, while the Turkey international caught the eye of Maurizio Sarri last season while the Chelsea manager was still at Napoli.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The north London outfit will have space in their squad when Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and three other senior first team players will become free agents in the summer, while Chelsea could be on the hunt for a long-term replacement to Eden Hazard.