Bayern Munich 1-0 RB Leipzig: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ribéry Scores Late Winner

Bayern Munich moved within six points of league leaders and rivals Borussia Dortmund after they narrowly defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Substitute Franck Ribéry's 83rd minute strike proved to be decisive, after both sides struck the woodwork in the first-half.

Leipzig substitute Stefan Ilsanker then saw red for a rash challenge on Thiago in injury-time, seconds before Die Roten substitute Renato Sanches received his marching-orders for shoving the midfielder to the ground.

The hosts found it difficult to breach the visiting defence, who were doing well to keep tabs on Robert Lewandowski. Yet, the away side didn't have to do too much, as a result of Die Roten's sloppy play in possession.

The rare occasion the striker did manage to bare down on goal in the first period, he was denied by Peter Gulácsi, who terrifically tipped his effort against the post.

The Bavarians were pressed high up the pitch, but they did get opportunities to score towards the final 15 minutes, as their opposition tired. They used the ball well on the flanks and put Leipzig under enormous pressure, with Süle and Kimmich going close, before substitute Ribery eventually broke the deadlock.

Starting XI: Neuer (5); Kimmich (6), Süle (5), Hummels (5), Alaba (6); Thiago (6), Goretzka (5); Gnabry (N/A), Müller (5), Coman (5); Lewandowski (5)





Substitutes: Ribéry (7*), Martínez (N/A), Sanches (5)

STAR MAN - Ribéry made a terrific impact since coming off the bench. He didn't see much of the ball but tried to make things happen for Bayern. He seemed to inject some tempo into Bayern's passing and looked to get Lewandowski in behind the Leipzig defence. He also showed a great, composed finish to score the winner.

WORST PLAYER - Süle didn't have the best of games. He was caught napping a few times and didn't show enough care or concentration when passing the ball out from the back. He was dispossessed on numerous occasions and fortunately for him, the away side couldn't capitalise.

RB LEIPZIG





Leipzig's defensive duo of Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano were impressive. They managed to get tight to their opposition, shrug them off the ball and time their challenges to perfection in the first-half, as their teammates tried their luck on the break, albeit to no avail.

The latter turned defence into attack and was also a threat from set-pieces, seeing a header rattle the bar, following a corner, one of the few chances that the visitors had in the first period.





Die Rotten Bullen saw more of the ball in the second 45 minutes and tried to capitalise on the counter-attack, although their threat from set-pieces produced the most danger. After falling behind, they should have levelled the scores when Yussuf Poulsen headed wide from a free-header, following another corner.

Starting XI: Gulácsi (6); Klostermann (5), Konaté (6), Upamecano (6*), Halstenberg (5); Laimer (5), Demme (5), Kampl (5), Bruma (6); Werner (5), Poulsen (5)





Substitutes: Ilsanker (N/A ), Augustin (N/A), Cunha (N/A)

STAR MAN - Upamecano was terrific for the visitors. He read the game well, assessed where the danger was coming from and often showed great instincts to get himself into the correct position and win the ball for his side.

He did well to remain close in proximity to Lewandowski and just when it looked as though he was about to get beaten, he made several fine last-ditch challenges to deny the striker. His clearance led to Bayern's winner, but overall it was a fine display on the night.





WORST PLAYER - Timo Werner was the out-ball for the visitors, but he just didn't do enough further up field to keep possession and get his side within a scoring chance. He was dispossessed several times, his final pass let him down on a few occasions and he couldn't trouble Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal.

Looking Ahead





Bayern travel to fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, who were thrashed 5-0 in the German Super Cup, the last time the two sides met.

Meanwhile, Leipzig host ninth-placed Werder Bremen, who have lost their last three Bundesliga matches on the road.