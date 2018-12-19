Concern Over Newcastle Captain's Fitness for Fulham Clash Grows Following Cast Photo

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Newcastle's captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to face Fulham despite being photographed wearing a cast on his wrist. 

Several members of the Newcastle squad visited the Royal Victoria Infirmary to visit the children's unit, where they handed out presents and spent some time with local children. Lascelles was pictured wearing a cast on his left wrist, leading to speculation that he is a doubt for Newcastle's game against Fulham this Saturday.

There is no official word on what the ailment is, exactly (or even if it is an injury) but is still of concern considering fellow centre back Federico Fernandez is struggling with a calf injury and may not be fit to face Fulham.

Lascelles has already had a short spell away from action this season, missing three games after suffering a minor injury in Newcastle's victory over Watford. However he was present for the Magpies' last three games, including the 1-0 victory over Huddersfield last weekend.

Newcastle are already struggling with injuries in central defence with Florian Lejeune slowing coming back to fitness following a cruciate ligament injury suffered at the beginning of the season. With that said, manager Rafa Benitez has insisted he will not risk playing Lejeune until he is fully match fit.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Magpies host Fulham at St James' Park on Saturday before a busy period of football sees them play three more game in the following 11 days against Liverpool, Watford and Manchester United

