Everton Confirm Second Consecutive Year of Record Revenue Growth Due to Lucrative Sponsorship Deals

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Everton have confirmed that the club has recorded a second successive year of record revenues, totalling £189m - a ten % increase from the previous year.

The Toffees revealed that commercial revenue from sponsorship, advertising and merchandising grew by 34% from 2017. This was mainly attributed to the club securing their first main African partner, SportPesa, whilst their deals with both Rovio and Angry Birds added to their sponsorship income.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In a statement posted on the club's official website, Everton confirmed a record number of season ticket holders (31,282), with every home seat sold for all their Premier League matches in the 2017/18 campaign.


Domestic attendances and their participation in the UEFA Europa League combined for a 16% increase in gate receipts, whilst their eighth-place finish in the league secured a £25.1m payment.

Everton also revealed that investments in the first team squad, including the likes of Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun, Theo Walcott and Jordan Pickford, was the main reason behind rising staff costs from £104.7m in 2017, to £145.8m in 2018.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Responding to the publication of Everton's latest financial report, the club's chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: "For the second consecutive year the club has generated record revenue. 

"This commercial growth demonstrates our progress and we have a vision for the club that is shared on and off the pitch by our majority shareholder, chairman, our board of directors, the Everton leadership team, our director of football and manager."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Everton's long-standing chairman Bill Kenwright added: "With Farhad continuing his outstanding commitment, Marcel and Marco driving our team forward, Unsie continuing to develop some of the best young talent, Denise thrusting out operations ever onward and a fanbase that continues to inspire our ambition, we look forward to the next 12 months with purpose and anticipation."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)