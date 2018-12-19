Ex-United Defender Jaap Stam Backs Mauricio Pochettino to Replace Mourinho at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Old Trafford on a permanent basis next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as the club's interim boss on Wednesday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The Norwegian, who played for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, has agreed to oversee the rest of United's season before a permanent boss is appointed for the 2019/20 season.



Spurs manager Pochettino is top of United shortlist of candidates, with ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also thought to be an option.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Solksjaer's former Champions League winning teammate Stam has given his blessing to Pochettino, citing his experience and attractive style of football.

Stam told Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Daily Express: "He's got a lot of experience working in the UK with Southampton and Tottenham.

"He's good in building a team, plays attractive football, playing out from the back to score goals and win games. I would say that's my choice."

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Pochettino took over at Spurs in 2014 and has led the club to three top-four finishes in as many years, guaranteeing the club Champions League football on a relatively tight-budget compared to their rivals.

Yet with Spurs having to overspend in order to complete their new stadium, the Argentine has reportedly been left frustrated due to the financial restraints placed upon him by chairman Daniel Levy.

Stam added that United's ability to offer Pochettino a considerable amount of money to spend in the summer transfer window could tempt him to join

He added: "There's been a discussion at Spurs about not spending money on players. I think he's the type of manager who wants to invest every year and improve - at United he get to do that.

"They've got the money to do that. For him that would be the ultimate step."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Pochettino has been previously linked with vacancies at Real Madrid, but has so far stayed loyal to Spurs, a club he has helped transform in recent years.

Yet despite their successes in recent seasons, Tottenham have yet to win a major trophy under the Argentine with the closest they have come being in 2015 when they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the League Cup final.

