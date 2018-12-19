Watch: Haji Wright Scores First Career Bundesliga Goal on Assist From Weston McKennie

The goal came courtesy of an assist from fellow American Weston McKennie. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

American forward Haji Wright scored his first career Bundesliga goal Wednesday for German team Schalke 04 against Bayer Leverkusen.

The goal came courtesy of an assist from fellow American Weston McKennie. Wright scored just before halftime to bring the game to 2–1, Leverkusen.

McKennie got the ball off a throw in with an initial header and Wright capitalized with a touch to kick it in to score. 

The 20-year-old Wright was promoted to Schalke first-team in 2017.

