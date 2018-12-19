How Paul Pogba Reacted to Jose Mourinho's Sacking as Man Utd Issue Fine for Instagram Post

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will receive a fine for posting the image of him smirking on Instagram following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The picture, supported with the quote "caption this" was confirmed as an ill-timed, pre-scheduled tweet by adidas, but the error in judgement has caused United to act.

The image was not intended to "dance on Mourinho's grave", as Gary Neville put it, according to the Sun, but it does seem quite suspicious given the very public fall out between the two over the last few months.

Another report from the Mirror claims Pogba 'high-fived' his teammates at United after the news of Mourinho's sacking was confirmed on Tuesday morning - while the likes of Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw were also understood to be pleased with the decision. A club WhatsApp group was even "bordering on jubilation" following the news.

Pogba ended up removing his social media post that has caused the fall out within ten minutes of it being published.

A separate report from the Sun however claims that the club's decision to remove the Portuguese has sparked an instant change of mind from Pogba about his decision over his future - wiith the Frenchman now set to remain at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016 for a club-record £89m, but his breakdown with Mourinho had led to him sitting out the last couple of games.

Mourinho branding him a 'virus' following a 2-2 draw against Southampton is just one example of the toxicity between the pair.

The news outlet claimed that if the Portuguese native was in charge by the new year, then Pogba would've pursued a loan move away from the club, leading into a permanent move if Mourinho was still the manager at the end of the season.

Pogba has five goals and four assists for United in 20 appearances across all competitions this season, but United have made their worst start to a campaign in 28 years.





The club are already 19 points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, 11 points off fourth, and have already conceded more goals in the league this season than they did in the entirety of last season.