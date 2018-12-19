Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Update on Liverpool Starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be fit to return to the squad sooner than expected.

It's fair to say that things have been going quite well for Liverpool in recent weeks. The Reds secured safe passage to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, beat their arch-rivals in such emphatic fashion that they subsequently sacked their manager, and - most importantly - shot to the top of the Premier League table.

And things are about to get even better for Liverpool, as Klopp has revealed that Alexander-Arnold could be back in contention for a place in the Reds' starting XI for their Boxing Day encounter with Newcastle United.

The England international was unavailable for last weekend's clash with Manchester United after suffering a foot injury during a midweek encounter with SSC Napoli.

According to Jurgen Klopp (via the Daily Mirror), Alexander-Arnold is recovering from his injury 'surprisingly' well, and will almost certainly be fit for what could prove to be a pivotal Christmas period for the Reds:

“It looks surprisingly good. I think Wolves will be a bit too early, but after that we can think about him.

“He needs to train, so far he doesn’t train. Pain goes down second by second, which is good. The moment he can deal with it, he is on the pitch, and the moment he is on the pitch, we can make the decision.

“Now, it looks good for Trent.”

Liverpool face Wolves and Newcastle United over the course of the next week, before they take on two of the Premier League's heavyweights, Arsenal and Manchester City, at the turn of the year.