Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Teases Alisson After Blunder 'Ruins' Clean Sheet Against Man Utd

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed how he teased teammate Alisson after the goalkeeper's mistake cost the Reds a clean sheet in their win over Manchester United.

After Sadio Mane had put Jurgen Klopp's side in front, Romelu Lukaku's tame cross was fumbled by Alisson into the path of Jesse Lingard to equalise for the Red Devils. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite going on to claim a 3-1 victory, Van Dijk admitted he jokingly scolded his Brazilian teammate for failing to add to their ten Premier League clean sheets this season.


Asked what he said to Alisson in the moments after his mistake, the Dutchman revealed (as quoted by Goal): "Why did you ruin the clean sheet!?

"I said to him, 'We have no clean sheet because of you!' No, I made a joke out of it. He's been fantastic for us. It happens, everyone makes mistakes. It's how we react and he did brilliantly in the second half."


Van Dijk added: "He didn't get nervous. I said to him, 'Just keep going, keep your head up and we'll be fine'."


Alisson arrived from Serie A giants AS Roma last summer in a deal reportedly worth £66.8m. The 26-year-old has firmly cemented himself as the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper, and has enjoyed a fine start to his Anfield career with a total of 14 clean sheets across all competitions.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Friday when they travel to Molineux to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Wolves, knowing victory would guarantee them the top spot for Christmas.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)