Liverpool Promote Promising Youngster to First Team Training Amidst Defensive Injury Crisis

Youth academy defender Ki-Jana Hoever has been training with Liverpool's first team squad after being promoted by Jurgen Klopp.

The exciting young talent joined the Reds from Ajax in the summer and has featured for both the Under-18 side and the Under-23's so far this season. He started in Liverpool's 5-0 victory against Napoli last week in the UEFA Youth League and produced an eye-catching performance, drawing the attention of Klopp and his coaching staff.

Ki-Jana Hoever only made his #LFC Under-18s debut in mid-September. Since then the 16-year-old Dutch defender has stepped up to the under-23s and is now training with Jurgen Klopp's squad at Melwood.https://t.co/bstUju3GS3 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 19, 2018

As a result, he has been called up to the first team squad amidst a slight defensive injury crisis for the Reds. Joe Gomez isn't expected to return to training until next month as he continues his recovery from a fractured leg whilst Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also currently sidelined.





The Liverpool Echo have revealed that Klopp has been impressed with how the youngster has adapted to his new surroundings at Melwood, as like many top European clubs, Liverpool house their academy players in a separate facility away from the first team, in order to allow them to focus on their development.

Hoever's initially started his club career at AZ Alkmaar before joining Dutch giants Ajax four years ago, with the teenager playing the majority of his games in the academy as a right back. He can, however, also operate as central defender if needed.

He arrived at Anfield in the summer after putting in a number of impressive performances for Ajax's youth team last season, with the Reds beating fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City to his signature.