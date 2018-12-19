Napoli President Admits Kalidou Koulibaly Can't Stay at Club Forever

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the Italian side rejected a £95m transfer offer from Manchester United for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, while admitting a time will come when he can no longer turn down big money offers for the Senegalese star.

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

The center back is one of the most highly rated players in Europe and has long been tipped for a move away from the Stadio San Paolo.

Now ex-Man Utd boss José Mourinho singled out Koulibaly as a potential transfer target at Manchester United, but the Serie A outfit wouldn't budge from their 'not for sale' stance.

"Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95million," De Laurentiis revealed at a recent event, quoted by the Express. "But now it's impossible that he leaves Napoli."

However, in further quotes to Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Football Italia) De Laurentiis conceded that while Koulibaly will not be sold in January, a huge money summer offer could change things.

He is quoted as saying: “We won’t sell Koulibaly in January. But the time will come where we can’t refuse other indecent offers.

“In Italy there are two or three clubs with balanced books, and I’m the only one who doesn’t have any bank debt.”

Koulibaly was one of a number of transfer targets that Manchester United were keeping tabs on throughout the summer, along with the likes of Leicester City star Harry Maguire and Atlético Madrid's Diego Godín.

