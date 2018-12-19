Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Named Manchester United Caretaker Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Manchester United caretaker manager until the end of the season.

By Scooby Axson
December 19, 2018

Manchester United named former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager until the end of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

Mike Phelan was named as the first-team coach, and will work alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. The moves come a day after the team sacked Jose Mourinho after two plus years. 

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” said Solskjaer in a statement.

Solskjaer, 45, spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford, from 1996 to 2007, scoring 126 goals in 366 appearances. He was known as "The Baby–faced assassin" for his ability to put United over the top by scoring clutch goals.

His most famous goal came in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich when his game winning score broke a 1-all tie during injury time.

Manchester United currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League, their worst start in 28 yaars.

Their first match with Solskjaer at the helm will be Saturday against Cardiff, and will try to climb out of a slump that has them 19 points behind first-place Liverpool and 11 points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

