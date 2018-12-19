Santos Manager Urges Brazilian Wonderkid Rodrygo Goes to Hold Off on Real Madrid Transfer

December 19, 2018

Soon-to-be Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes shouldn't follow in the footsteps of Vinícius Júnior and rush his move to the Spanish capital, according to recently appointed Santos manager Jorge Sampaoli.

The 17-year-old is on course to move to the Santiago Bernabéu next summer in a €45m deal, following former Flamengo star Vinícius through the door just 12 months after he swapped the Brasileirão for La Liga.

New manager Sampaoli, who took charge of Argentina at the World Cup, has advised Rodrygo against moving to Real Madrid as soon as is possible, instead claiming the teenager would be better suited staying put at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira.

"I think that Rodrygo, for the good of his career, should consolidate a couple more years here, it would be better for him - and for me too - but that is not something I can decide," Sampaoli said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Some boys go very quickly to Europe and they can't find the quality they need day to day. It would be good if they arrived [more ready]."

Rodrygo has already made 45 appearances for Santos across all competitions, including eight in the Copa Libertadores where the Brazilian side were eventually knocked out by Argentine outfit Club Atlético Independiente.

His only goal in the competition came during the group stages against Club Nacional, but Rodrygo was able to find the net eight times in the league throughout last season which included a hat-trick against Esporte Clube Vitória in March.

