Twitter Reacts as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Returns to Manchester United as Interim Manager

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the news that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become their new manager on an interim basis.

United moved quickly to appoint Solskjaer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, with the Norwegian tasked with taking charge until United appoint a permanent manager next summer.

David Beckham, who played alongside Solskjaer between 1996 and 2003, was one of the first to react to the appointment as he wished his former teammate luck for the daunting job that lies ahead, while Rio Ferdinand also threw his support behind the former Cardiff boss.

The reaction among supporters has been mixed. After a period of time in which the club seemed to lose its identity, many are happy to have a legend at the helm for nostalgic value.

However, there are concerns about Solskjaer's managerial pedigree. He oversaw Cardiff's relegation to the Championship during his previous foray into English football in 2014.

Solskjaer did well at Molde though, winning two Norwegian league titles, and a widely-shared clip of him addressing his players in a training session shows that he is a fan of attacking football, which will go a long way to winning over the fans.

Oh yeah, and Mike Phelan has been appointed as Solskjaer's assistant.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)