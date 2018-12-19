Twitter Reacts as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Returns to Manchester United as Interim Manager

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the news that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become their new manager on an interim basis.

United moved quickly to appoint Solskjaer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, with the Norwegian tasked with taking charge until United appoint a permanent manager next summer.

David Beckham, who played alongside Solskjaer between 1996 and 2003, was one of the first to react to the appointment as he wished his former teammate luck for the daunting job that lies ahead, while Rio Ferdinand also threw his support behind the former Cardiff boss.

The reaction among supporters has been mixed. After a period of time in which the club seemed to lose its identity, many are happy to have a legend at the helm for nostalgic value.

"And Solskjaer has WON it!!" Welcome Boss 💪❤️ — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) December 19, 2018

Once a red always a red! Couldn’t be happier about his appointment! Good luck! #mufc — Maira Izhar (@rahziAriaM) December 19, 2018

🎶 You are my Solskjaer,

My Ole Solskjaer,

You make me happy when skies are grey... 🎶 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/o2K6gBNDQk — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) December 19, 2018

However, there are concerns about Solskjaer's managerial pedigree. He oversaw Cardiff's relegation to the Championship during his previous foray into English football in 2014.

Are we just pretending Solskjaer at Cardiff didn't happen? — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) 18 December 2018

Manchester United fans can talk up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all they like... If he doesn't impress players from day one it won't work. They won't play for him. Working with elite players requires a very special set of skills that he didn't display at Cardiff #MUFC #Jose — Mark Flanagan (@TheMarkFlanagan) December 18, 2018

Heaven help United if Solskjaer is the answer. Loved him as a player, but among the poorest managers I’ve seen at Cardiff down the years. — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) December 18, 2018

Solskjaer did well at Molde though, winning two Norwegian league titles, and a widely-shared clip of him addressing his players in a training session shows that he is a fan of attacking football, which will go a long way to winning over the fans.

A clip of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in training with Molde #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GKD8JHyiF1 — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) December 18, 2018

Solskjaer did an incredible job at Molde to begin with, reads the game well, has something special about him as a bloke, and knows what a United team and manager should be. I’d love a free hit seeing how he does. — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) December 18, 2018

I'm all in on Ole Gunnar Solskjær taking over for the next six months, along with Mike Phelan. No expectations on silverware or league position, just want to see attacking football return. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 19, 2018

Oh yeah, and Mike Phelan has been appointed as Solskjaer's assistant.