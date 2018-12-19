West Ham Reach Agreement With Turkish Giants Galatasaray Over Andy Carroll Departure

Turkish outfit Galatasaray S.K. have reached an agreement with West Ham over a move for England international striker Andy Carroll, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has been on the fringes of West Ham's squad for some time as he continues to battle with injury, while the club have looked to move on by signing the likes of Marko Arnautović, Javier Hernández and Lucas Pérez.

As Carroll is now surplus to requirements in east London, West Ham are looking to recoup some of their investment and they've found a willing buyer in the form of Europa League knockout stage qualifiers Galatasaray.

Media outlet Fanatik claim that Galatasaray have already agreed on terms with West Ham, with just a few minor details left to be ironed out. They have also reached an agreement with Carroll ahead of the January transfer window.

The Turkish side have been on the hunt for a new striker since former Swansea City star Bafétimbi Gomis left Istanbul to line his pockets at Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The former France international scored 29 league goals for Galatasaray last season, helping the club reach their first Süper Lig title since 2015 having missed out to Beşiktaş over the last two years.

As things stand, Eren Derdiyok is the club's only recognised striker, with Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru often being used as a makeshift centre-forward under Fatih Terim's current system.

Crucially for West Ham, Carroll's departure would free up a significant part of their wage budget and would allow them to invest elsewhere in the squad, or in youth prospects like Xande Silva, Joe Powell and Veron Parks.