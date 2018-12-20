Adrien Rabiot's Mother and Agent Says There Is 'No Way Back' for Him at PSG Amid Barca Speculation

Adrien Rabiot's mother has spoken out about PSG, saying there is 'no way back' for her son at the club, and that he is all but certain to leave for free in the summer.

The 23-year-old, whose mother acts as his agent, was reported to have signed for Barcelona during the week, after his rejection of another contract offer from the French champions led to first-team exile, according to GFN France.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While Barcelona denied any contact with the player, his mother Veronique says there was previous interest from the La Liga champions, but PSG rejected a bid.

“The president said to us that we are a big family. I have never denigrated the club," she said.

"Today I am being attacked by the club through Antero Henrique (Sporting Director), so I am allowing myself to end my silence.

“During the summer transfer window, I wanted Adrien to be transfer listed, Adrien wanted to quit the club, we said it quite clearly. I do not see how I was disloyal. There was an offer from Barcelona, the club rejected it.

Re: Rabiot | Barcelona made him a big offer in summer, Éric Abidal has worked very hard on a potential deal. Problem? A transfer war - if FCB sign Rabiot for free in summer, Al Khelaifi likely to enact a raid on Barca's players like he threatened to when they tried for Verratti. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 17, 2018

“The decision taken is definitive and final. The situation today has completely descended and there is no way back. Very few people are rushing to defend Adrien’s situation. The fact that the UNFP have is important.

“Today he is buying his freedom. We have no right to speak to any clubs until the 1st of January. we were not prepared for such aggression, it is very violent but we are forced to accept it.

“It is absolutely not a question of money and it never has been a question of money with PSG. This is merely the only way that he will be free.”

Rabiot is free to speak with foreign clubs in January, and could move in the January window should PSG decide to cash in rather than allowing him to run down his deal and leave for free in the summer.

Liverpool and Tottenham have been linked in passing, alongside Barcelona's longstanding reported interest.