Arsenal Confirm Action Against Fan After Bottle-Throwing Incident in Spurs Loss

Arsenal have released a statement condemning the fan who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during their EFL Cup quarter final clash at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when Alli scored the second and final goal for Spurs on the night, in their 2-0 victory. In scenes somewhat reminiscent of the instance in the same fixture at the start of December, when a banana was thrown at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham fan, a bottle was directed at the midfielder during his ensuing celebrations.

While Alli himself shrugged off the attack, responding with a 2-0 gesture with his hands, it has understandably been wholly condemned in the time since.

And, in an official statement on the club's website, the Gunners have done just that, and also revealed they had discovered the identity of the assailant.

The statement read: "Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect.

"We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit. We are not responsible for the actions of one individual, but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

Mauricio Pochettino's side will now face Chelsea in the semi finals of the competition, while the Gunners will focus their domestic trophy ambitions on the FA Cup, with a 3rd Round clash against Blackpool in January.

