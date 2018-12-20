Arsenal vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday as Unai Emery's men look to get back to winning ways following two losses in the space of a week.

The Gunners were unbeaten in 22 games going into their Premier League match with Southampton but a loss at St Mary's coupled with a midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Tottenham leaves the club desperate for a win.

Hurt. Frustrated. Disappointed.



But we can’t let our heads drop.



Hurt. Frustrated. Disappointed.

But we can't let our heads drop.

Time to analyse. Time to recharge. Time to refocus.

Burnley head into this game off the back of a valiant display against Tottenham where a late Christian Eriksen goal sunk Sean Dyche's team in dramatic and disappointing fashion.

So far the Clarets have struggled to make the same impact in the league they did last term but they may feel this fixture could lift the mood around the club.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Arsenal still have concerns over a number of defenders but Unai Emery should be able to select a more reliable rearguard to the one that featured in the Southampton loss.

There remain doubts over Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin and Shkodran Mustafi while Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Welbeck and Emile Smith Rowe all won't feature.

Burnley defender Stephen Ward will miss out while Joe Hart is set to continue in goal with Tom Heaton likely sitting on the bench. Aaron Lennon is expected to be absent.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Mkhitaryan, Xhaka, Torriera, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette Burnley Hart; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brady; Barnes

Head to Head Record

Interestingly enough, the last time these two met it was in Arsene Wenger's final ever home game in charge of Arsenal. The day was a nice occasion for all Gunners fans, helped by the empathic 5-0 win over their opposition.

That most recent encounter is a fair representation of how things have gone down when these two have met during the Premier League era, with Arsenal winning every home game they've played against the Clarets.

Things have gone a slight touch better for Dyche's men when the games have been played at Turf Moor, with Burnley managing to claim one draw out of the four games played there.





But the history is on the side of the Gunners as they have never lost in this fixture, home or away, since the Premier League's inception.

Recent Form

Arsenal were in great form up until the 3-2 loss to Southampton, having gone unbeaten in their past 22 fixtures across all competitions leading up into the match.

They'll be keen to bounce back in the Premier League with nothing less than three points against their next opponents - especially after they disappointingly fell out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 home loss against Spurs.

Both teams have played Spurs in their last fixture and both teams have lost. Before that, Burnley beat Brighton 1-0 at home thanks to a single goal from James Tarkowski.

Other than that, things haven't been so well for the Clarets in the league of late. They lost the three games prior to that home win, shipping six goals in the process.

Here's how the two sides have performed in their last five fixtures:

Arsenal Burnley Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham (19/12) Tottenham 1-0 Burnley (15/12) Southampton 3-2 Arsenal (16/12) Burnley 1-0 Brighton (8/12) Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag (13/12) Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (5/12) Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield (8/12) Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley (1/12) Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (5/12) Burnley 1-2 Newcastle (26/11)

Prediction

Burnley will most likely set up with the intention of stifling the best of Arsenal's attacking talents. If Dyche's men can work hard and press high they might cause the Gunners some issues, even if they don't see an awful lot of the ball.

Arsenal lost last time out in the league and they can't really afford to drop points in home games such as these if they want to seriously push for a Champions League spot. Expect the Gunners to come out all guns blazing - though maybe after a dull first half - and really try and dominate.

Overall, Emery's men should have enough to overcome this Burnley side by the end of the 90 minutes.