Burnley Activate Option to Extend Jeff Hendrick's Contract Until Summer 2020

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Burnley have activated an option in Jeff Hendrick's contract to ensure that the Republic of Ireland international will remain at the club beyond the end of this season.

Hendrick's current deal was set to expire in June 2019, meaning that he would have been free to discuss a Bosman transfer with other clubs from January onwards.

But Burnley have taken up the option included in Hendrick's contract when he joined the club from Derby in 2016, to extend his stay at Turf Moor by an extra 12 months, seeing him through to the end of the 2019/20 season.

"He's done well for us," manager Sean Dyche told Burnley's official website. "We have asked a lot of him. We have used him in a number of different positions that sometimes aren't natural to him and over time he has delivered good performances for us."

Hendrick was a key player for Burnley last season, starting 29 matches in the Premier League as the Clarets finished 7th to qualify for European football for the first time in half a century.

He has been a slightly more peripheral figure in this campaign, starting less than half of Burnley's league games, and the Clarets are in the relegation zone on goal difference after winning just three out of 17 matches so far.

Hendrick is a versatile player who usually plays as an attacking midfielder, although he is also capable of occupying a deeper-lying role in central midfield.

