David de Gea 'Edging Closer' to New Man Utd Contract as Club Now Expects 'String of Deals'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly 'edging closer' to a new long-term contract at Old Trafford as the Spaniard remains 'unconvinced of the merits' of a potential move to either Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been rumoured for several weeks that De Gea, who saw his contract extended to 2020 by a clause triggered earlier this month, is close to signing fresh terms with United.

According to a new report by ESPN, the 28-year-old favours staying at Old Trafford instead of choosing a future away from the club with Juve or PSG, both of whom have been linked in recent weeks.

There was speculation that De Gea needed convincing of United's capabilities to win trophies after struggling so badly under Jose Mourinho this season. Yet even before Mourinho was sacked, ESPN notes that De Gea was ready to consider a new bumper deal.

That fits with the recent gossip that had already emerged around the subject. And ESPN suggests the likelihood of a move to Juve or PSG is dropping anyway, due to the former's inability to match a £350,000-per-week offer and the latter's apparent faith that Alphonse Areola can yet become their long-term number one when Gianluigi Buffon retires.

De Gea is one of a number of United players whose current contract situation hasn't been fully resolved. Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling have penned new deals, but talks with Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia are thought to be ongoing.

One of the many alleged reasons behind Mourinho's sacking was the number of players stalling on a new contract. Now that the Portuguese has left the club, that situation could change.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

A report from the Daily Mirror suggests that is exactly what United are now hoping for as they look to tie a 'string of stars' down to fresh deals. It claims that the club will make contracts a 'priority to protect their assets', while at the same time reassuring players of their ambitions.