Dejan Lovren Claims Liverpool Can Match Arsenal 'Invincibles' and Stay Unbeaten This Season

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed that the Reds can match Arsenal's incredible record of going a whole Premier League season unbeaten.

Table-topping Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in 17 Premier League games this season and Lovren sees no reason why they cannot continue the run for the rest of the campaign.

"Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool," the Croatian international centre-back is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Arsenal did it before so why not?" he added.

"Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want. We know we can do it."

Arsenal became the first team since Preston North End in 1888/89, the inaugural campaign of the Football League, to remain unbeaten over the course of a whole season in 2003/04. But where Preston only played 22 games in a fledgling league, the Gunners played 38.

Summer signings Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson have all yet to be beaten in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt, with Alisson playing every minute of the season so far.

In addition to staying unbeaten, Liverpool are aiming to win a first league title in 29 years after last finishing a season as English champions way back in 1989/90.





The Reds moved to the top of the Premier League table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City earlier this month, when they cruised to victory over Bournemouth and City were beaten by Chelsea. They then held onto the lead when they beat Manchester United at Anfield last week.