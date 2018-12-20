Everton has announced a capacity of 52,000 for its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with the potential for this to rise to 62,000 in the future.

The proposed capacity and design of the new stadium will be subject to further discussion during the design process. Consultations are to be held with Everton supporters and with other important stakeholders, including Liverpool City Council and Historic England.

Everton revealed (via their official website) that this proposal had been reached after consultation with a number of stadium design experts, taking into account factors such as design, ticket demand and revenue forecasts.

The new stadium will also be 'future-proofed' for any changes in safe standing regulations, with two of the stands to be designed in such a way that it will be easy to implement standing areas should the law change.

"We know from all of the conversations we’ve had with fans that they want a stadium that is atmospheric, feels like a fortress and supports the players on the pitch. They also want the Club to be ambitious for the future," said stadium architect Dan Meis.

"We believe this proposed approach to design and capacity meets with those aspirations.

"Our design and engineering approach will give us the potential to expand in the future. This will be done if and when we are at a stage where it is financially viable and fits with our key principles."

An expansion to 62,000 would make Everton's stadium the fourth largest in the Premier League, behind Manchester United's Old Trafford, West Ham's London Stadium, and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goodison Park, Everton's home since 1892, has a current capacity of 39,572.