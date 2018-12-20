Germany Striker Timo Werner Issues Come & Get Me Plea to Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich

Germany international Timo Werner has dropped a massive hint surrounding his future and a potential transfer to reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old is arguably the hottest prospect in Germany right now and has often been linked with moves elsewhere, ever since he became the third youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history during his 14-year spell with boyhood club, VfB Stuttgart.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Werner's future is a hot topic right now as his contract expires in 2020, and the youngster admitted he has his sights set on a move to Bayern Munich during a cryptic message over what his next move will be after Leipzig's defeat in Bavaria.

"I’ve had a nice 2.5 years at Leipzig, so they are in the picture [for next season]," Werner told Sky Germany. "There are other clubs in the picture.





"If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question."

Werner actually started out his career with city minows TSV Steinhaldenfeld before moving to VfB Stuttgart at the age of six. He would succeed at every level in their youth academy before breaking into the first team as a left-sided winger.





The 22-year-old flirted with the idea of playing as a striker but rarely got opportunities before leaving for RB Leipzig - who had just been promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history - for just €14m in 2016.





During Werner's ongoing two year stint at Leipzig, where he's scored 54 goals in 97 appearances as their main centre-forward, the Germany international has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea, and he's always being tipped to leave the Red Bull Arena.

Bayern Munich will be on the hunt for a new centre-forward sooner rather than later, especially if veteran striker Robert Lewandowski continues to falter behind Luka Jović and Paco Alcácer in the goalscoring charts.





Their backup options are currently limited, but Werner will only move to the Allianz Arena if he becomes the first choice striker, where he can follow in the footsteps of legendary players like Gerd Müller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Giovane Élber.