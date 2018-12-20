Juventus vs Roma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus continue their Serie A campaign with a home tie against struggling Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juve have been brilliant in their defence of their league title so far this season, with Massimiliano Allegri's side already eight points ahead of second placed Napoli.

Roma, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency and have won just six of their 16 Serie A games so far.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December What Time Is Kick Off 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Davide Massa

Team News

Rodrigo Bentancur is available after serving a suspension and will likely start in midfield. Joao Cancelo is expected to be out until after the winter break, so Mattia De Sciglio will feature at right back.

Roma have slight doubts over a quartet of important players, with Edin Dzeko, Stephan El Shaarawy, Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini all working to improve their fitness ahead of Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus

Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo. Roma Olsen; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Cristante; Under, Zaniolo, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Head to Head Record

Juve have a significant lead in games played between the two sides, with La Vecchia Signora winning 81 of the 170 Serie A matches.

Roma failed to score against Juventus in their two games last season, losing 1-0 away to Medhi Benatia's strike before holding the Italian giants to a goalless draw at home.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Recent Form

Juventus have won six of their last seven games, the only blip on that record being a surprise 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in the Champions League.

Allegri's side ultimately claimed the top spot in their UCL group after Manchester United lost to Valencia.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Roma managed an important 3-2 victory against Genoa last time out but the pressure is still on Eusebio Di Francesco, whose side had been winless in the five games prior to their most recent fixture.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Juventus Roma Torino 0-1 Juventus (15/12) Roma 3-2 Genoa (16/12) Young Boys 2-1 Juventus (12/12) Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Roma (12/12) Juventus 1-0 Inter (7/12) Cagliari 2-2 Roma (8/12) Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus (1/12) Roma 2-2 Inter (2/12) Juventus 1-0 Valencia (27/11) Roma 0-2 Real Madrid (27/11)

Prediction

When Juventus play at home, they will always be favourites. Roma have a massive task on their hands if they're to get anything from the game, but any success for the visitors seems unlikely.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Juve have not conceded a goal in their last five league fixtures and with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci expected to start in defence, that record should continue here.