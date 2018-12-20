Leicester Defender Daniel Amartey Extends His Stay at the King Power Stadium Until 2022

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has committed his future to the Foxes by signing a new contract which runs until the summer of 2022.

Amartey was a key player for Leicester at the start of this season as he started seven of their first ten Premier League matches before picking up an ankle injury against West Ham.

The Ghanaian is still on the route to recovery but his early season form has earned him a new deal at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester making the announcement on Thursday.

"I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City. I am a simple and easy guy. I work hard and I focus," Amartey told the club's official website.

"By God’s grace, my recovery is getting better and I have to be strong when I come back. I have to be ready, for the Club and for the manager."

Signed from Copenhagen midway through Leicester's miraculous title winning 2015/16 campaign, Amartey played five matches between his arrival and the end of the season - the minimum required to qualify for a Premier League medal.

He became a more important player for Leicester the following season as he was deployed alongside Danny Drinkwater in central midfield, but he struggled to fill the big boots left behind by N'Golo Kante.

It was at right back that he found his calling last season, but he was restricted to just eight Premier League appearances as his season was cut short by injury.





He has continued at right back this season and was among Leicester's best performers in the early part of the campaign before his unfortunate injury.