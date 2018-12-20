Liverpool Given Boost as James Milner Returns From Muscle Injury Ahead of Wolves Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2018

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner admits it was the right decision to sit out of the club's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday as he prepares to return to Jürgen Klopp's first team against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The 32-year-old has become an incredibly influential player on Merseyside following his free transfer from Manchester City back in 2015, making 153 appearances, scoring 20 goals and claiming 32 assists.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

During Liverpool's recent Champions League match against NapoliMilner pulled up with a slight hamstring injury which could have put his fitness for the remainder of the calendar year at risk.

Fortunately, however, Milner has overcome his injury and is now in line to feature at Molineux on Friday.

"I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision [to miss Sunday's game]," Milner told liverpoolfc.com.

"It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully, I’ll be fine for the next game."

Klopp will still be without defensive starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend, and the 20-year-old isn't expected to return to the first team until Boxing Day when the Reds welcome Newcastle United to Anfield.

Ahead of their match against Wolves on Friday, Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno are once again expected to be involved, while youngsters Dominic Solanke and Rafael Camacho have been tipped for rare appearances on the bench.

Klopp's side will confirm their place at the top of the Premier League table at Christmas with three points against Nuno Espírito Santo's side, otherwise, Manchester City can leapfrog the Reds when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)