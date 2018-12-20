Liverpool Given Boost as James Milner Returns From Muscle Injury Ahead of Wolves Clash

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner admits it was the right decision to sit out of the club's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday as he prepares to return to Jürgen Klopp's first team against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The 32-year-old has become an incredibly influential player on Merseyside following his free transfer from Manchester City back in 2015, making 153 appearances, scoring 20 goals and claiming 32 assists.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

During Liverpool's recent Champions League match against Napoli, Milner pulled up with a slight hamstring injury which could have put his fitness for the remainder of the calendar year at risk.

Fortunately, however, Milner has overcome his injury and is now in line to feature at Molineux on Friday.

"I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision [to miss Sunday's game]," Milner told liverpoolfc.com.

Milner’s best attribute is his intelligence. Not technically brilliant, nor quick, but he is so important at the minute — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 15, 2018

"It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully, I’ll be fine for the next game."

Klopp will still be without defensive starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend, and the 20-year-old isn't expected to return to the first team until Boxing Day when the Reds welcome Newcastle United to Anfield.

Ahead of their match against Wolves on Friday, Nathaniel Clyne and Alberto Moreno are once again expected to be involved, while youngsters Dominic Solanke and Rafael Camacho have been tipped for rare appearances on the bench.

Klopp's side will confirm their place at the top of the Premier League table at Christmas with three points against Nuno Espírito Santo's side, otherwise, Manchester City can leapfrog the Reds when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.