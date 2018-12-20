Luke Shaw Fit for Man Utd Return as Details of Final Bust-Up With Jose Mourinho Emerge

Luke Shaw will be available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match as interim manager of Manchester United against Cardiff on Saturday.

Shaw has not played since December 1 and was left out of Jose Mourinho's last two matchday squads after suffering a back spasm in the warm-up against Fulham a fortnight ago.

The Daily Mail understands that this injury was the subject of Shaw and Mourinho's final spat, as Shaw's decision to declare himself unfit angered the manager. It is reported that Shaw and Mourinho did not speak again between this incident and Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

When Shaw did not travel to Valencia for United's Champions League match last week, it was assumed that he was still carrying the after-effects of the injury he had suffered against Fulham, but apparently this was not the case.

Mourinho also left Shaw out of his final squad against Liverpool, before pointedly praising the defenders who had made themselves available in spite of knocks or a lack of training, including Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot and Matteo Darmian.

It was a sour end to what was often a turbulent relationship between Shaw and Mourinho. The former Southampton man had regularly been a target for the manager's ire, with his commitment and performance levels repeatedly called into question.

However, Shaw's impressive displays at the start of this season saw him rewarded with a new five-year contract and glowing praise from Mourinho, who lauded his hard work and self-belief.

Like many Manchester United players, Shaw will be hoping for a fresh start under Solskjaer, starting in south Wales this weekend.