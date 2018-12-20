Man Utd 'Only Considering Pochettino' as Conflicting Reports Link Zidane & Conte With Manager's Job

Manchester United are willing to pay a world record fee to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach at the end of the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager is the club's top, with one report claiming the 'only', candidate to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next summer, with the temporary Manchester United boss currently set to return to Norwegian side Molde FK at the end of the season.

SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/GettyImages

Should Manchester United give the green light for Pochettino, the Telegraph claim that it could cost them an estimated £42m. That is because the Red Devils will be expected to pay the remainder of the Argentine's contract (£34m) while the rest will be a form of compensation.

One boost that the club have been given, according to The Sun, is the seal of approval from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

United's last title-winning boss has been waxing lyrical about Pochettino behind the scenes and is eager for the deal to happen as the club looks for a permanent successor to José Mourinho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 15 minutes after being appointed as United manager, is already level with Pochettino at Spurs and Klopp at Liverpool on the trophy count.



Great decision. — Michael Tunstall (@ZeFutbolWriter) December 19, 2018

Sky Sports report that if Manchester United have a change of heart and decide to appoint caretaker manager Solskjaer as their new head coach, they will be forced to pay £7.2m as compensation to Molde FK, where he still has a contract.

Other managers are still in the frame for the job at Old Trafford, with former target Zinedine Zidane as well as ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte being tipped as candidates who are very much still in the picture.

Spanish outlet AS report that Zidane is considering an offer which was tabled by United following Mourinho's departure.

Antonio Conte was sacked by Atalanta in 2010 with club eventually relegated. 18 months later, he was named Juve boss and won three titles in a row. What Ole Gunnar Solskjær did at Cardiff is irrelevant to United — Andrew Cesare (@acrcalcio) December 18, 2018

The former Real Madrid manager was tipped to take over at the club earlier this season and he still remains favourite to take over for many, although it is known that Zidane isn't looking to return until the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile Conte, the Telegraph points out, could be looking to force his way into contention for the vacant manager's position at Old Trafford.

The 49-year-old has been jumping between Italy and England since being released from Chelsea earlier this year as his daughter still goes to school in London.

Conte has already turned down opportunities this season as he reportedly looks to solve a legal dispute surrounding his departure from Chelsea, but the Italian wants to put himself in the picture to take over at Old Trafford in the summer.

United however are not believed to be considering him.