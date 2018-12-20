DC United Welcomes Atlanta, Sounders Host FC Cincinnati as MLS Announces 2019 Home Openers

On Thursday, MLS announced its 2019 home openers for all 24 clubs for its 24th season and there are some exciting matches including Atlanta United's visit to DC United and FC Cincinnati's first ever match in the league, taking them to CenturyLink Field as the expansion side faces Seattle.  

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
December 20, 2018

Other matches include LAFC hosting Sporting KC at the Banc of California Stadium, while Matias Almeyda's San Jose Earthquakes host Montreal Impact. 

It all kicks off with the Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC as they get the season underway at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 2 at Talen Energy Stadium. You can find the full schedule right here

Later in the calendar, Minnesota United FC prepares for its opener at the club's brand-new Allianz Arena on Saturday, April 13 against NYFC, after Montreal's opener at Stade Saputo. It's a big season for the league as it kicks off the birth of another expansion club and the debut of the league's single-elimination playoff format. 

  

 

