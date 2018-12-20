Napoli vs SPAL Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Recent Form & Team News

Napoli will look to cut the lead on Serie A leaders Juventus to five points when they take on SPAL on Saturday.

A slow start aside, Carlo Ancelotti's have done well in Italy's top flight so far this season, winning 12 of their 16 league matches.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

SPAL have been in rotten form recently as they look to get clear of the bottom three, with Leonardo Simplici's side winless in their last eight games in all competitions.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 22 December What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Highlights Referee? Federico La Penna

Team News



